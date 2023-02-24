INDIA

K’taka Cong promises 10 kg free rice to every BPL card holder if voted to power

Karnataka Congress unit on Friday promised to provide 10 kilograms of free rice to every family member of a BPL card holder if voted to power.

State President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders made this announcement in a joint press conference at the party headquarters here and also released the posters.

The Congress has already announced 200 units of free electricity supply through the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ project. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had announced on her visit to Bengaluru that the party would provide Rs 2,000 for every woman head of the family in Karnataka if voted to power. The party has named the scheme as ‘Gruha Lakshmi’.

When the debates are on the feasibility of these assurances, the party has come up with new one.

“Our party has already announced two guarantee programmes if voted to power to help people. It has been decided to provide every member of the BPL card holder family with 10 kilograms of free rice,” Shivakumar stated.

With this, the Congress will help every household to save Rs 1,500. The free rice distribution scheme has helped people in Covid times. People are angry about BJP reducing the quantity of rice from seven kilograms to five kilograms, he maintained.

