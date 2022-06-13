INDIA

K’taka Cong protests before ED office, party leaders detained

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka police have taken opposition leader Siddaramaiah and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar into custody after they tried to lay siege to the Bengaluru office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) along with hundreds of Congress workers on Monday.

The agitation was staged against the serving of notices by the ED to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and her son, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his questioning. The party workers began the protest in front of the Lal Bagh Gate and took out a protest march till the ED office.

They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. The police stopped the agitators near the Shanthinagar Bus Terminal Junction.

The Congress leaders tried to jump over the police barricades and move towards the ED office. However, the police stopped them and took the Congress leaders into custody.

Along with Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the police also detained Opposition leader in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, senior leaders M.B. Patil, Eshwar Khandre, Salim Ahmad and others.

Vehicles were stuck on Double Road, Shantinagar and Hosur Road as traffic in Bengaluru was thrown out of gear for more than two hours.

20220613-174203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI arrests Bank Branch Manager for demanding bribe

    Infant rescued from borewell in Gujarat

    Countries renewing efforts for wastewater analysis to detect Covid surge

    Kerala CM to accommodate 2 top leaders of CPI-M