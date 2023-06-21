Karnataka Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar on Wednesday slammed the BJP and former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra over posting of obscene videos of college girls by an ABVP leader.

Speaking to reporters, the former minister pointed out, “Araga Jnanendra should tell us about obscene videos. According to my information, the ABVP President has circulated videos of 30-40 girls. Araga Jnanendra should have protested against this. Had a Muslim done it, they would have given a bundh call for the whole of Shivamogga district.”

Now, they (BJP) are claiming that the accused has no connection with the ABVP. “Everyone will maintain the same. I can show the video of Araga Jnanendra flaunting saffron shawl visiting colleges and taking up campaigning. Can he refute it? Jnanendra himself had gone with the man accused of rape at a degree college. Now, they are claiming that he was not the local president of ABVP,” Ratnakar alleged.

A protest would be staged in Theerthahalli over the incident.

Karnataka Police had arrested an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) office bearer from Shivamogga district on charges of posting obscene videos of college girls on social media. In a statement on Monday, the police said the accused Pratik Gowda was the president of the ABVP’s Theerthahalli unit. But, later BJP maintained that he was not the President or the office-bearer.

The videos contained footage of him getting intimate with several college girls, the police said, adding that he was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

The members of National Student Union of India (NSUI) have approached the Superintendent of Police S. Mithun Kumar over the circulation of videos and demanded action against the accused and other members of ABVP. The police stated that the accused is charged of filming nude pictures and videos of the gullible college students and blackmailed them.

ABVP members have also asked the police to initiate action against the accused. The members also informed the police that they received reports of harassment of girls by the accused using the name of the organisation.

20230621-135201