Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, K. Sudhakar has lashed out at the hypocrisy of the Congress party on Covid.

“It is unfortunate that the Congress Party has stooped so low that it has no hesitation to use the unfortunate death of Covid victims to its political advantage,” he said.

The Congress party politicised the issue of Covid management and made false allegations in the House yesterday but did not have the decorum to listen to the State government’s reply today, he said on Friday.

The number of ICU beds in Karnataka before Covid were only 725- 413 in Government Medical Colleges and 312 in Government hospitals. The ICU beds were increased to 858 by the first wave and to 1,961 by the second wave. As many as 1,916 ICU beds were added to the tally during and after the second wave. Currently, the State has 3,877 ICU beds in government medical facilities, he said.

The number of regular beds was 41,378 including 31,600 from government hospitals and 9778 from government medical colleges. These beds were increased to 45,966 by the second wave and to 50,629 by August 2021, he explained.

The Congress party created a ruckus in the House on Friday because it did not have the courage to let the people of the state know the truth. This exposes the double standards of the Congress, he said.

“The behaviour of the Congress party shows the ‘hit and run’ culture of the party! It can’t mislead the people of the State by making some false allegation,” he added.

–IANS

