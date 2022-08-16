INDIA

K’taka Congress demands action over pro-Pakistan slogans in B’luru

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Congress has demanded action against those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Bengaluru during a Clubhouse chat on Tuesday.

Referring to the incident of youth in Bengaluru celebrating Pakistan’s flag and its national anthem, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) media in-charge Priyank Kharge stated that it is wrong for anyone to raise pro-Pakistan slogans.

He added that ruthless action must be initiated against the youth responsible for this.

It came to light on Tuesday that a group of 10 youth from Bengaluru put up display pictures of Pakistan’s flag on Clubhouse and celebrated the national anthem of the neighbouring country.

They also created a group in the name of ‘Pakistan Zindabad, India Murdabad’. The members raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the group. One of the participants of the chat group took screenshots and made them viral on social media.

The participants, nearly 10 of them, have also claimed that their country is Pakistan while chatting in Kannada. They used defamatory language against India.

Hindu activists have demanded the arrest of the youth for insulting the country. However, the Karnataka police are yet to register a case in this matter.

20220816-220204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dive into ‘The Other Realm’

    Stage set for Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra’s entry into K’taka cabinet

    2,201 minors rescued so far this year, says Railway Protection Force

    National carrom championship: More, S. Appoorwa get top billing