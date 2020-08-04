Canindia News

K’taka Congress leader Siddaramaiah tests Covid positive

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (IANS) Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah, 71, tested Covid-19 positive and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city, an official said on Tuesday.

“Karnataka opposition leader and former state chief minister Siddaramaiah is admitted to Manipal Hospital for evaluation of fever after the antigen test for Covid-19 came positive,” the official told IANS here.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yedyiyurappa, who has also tested positive for the virus is doing well at a private hospital where he was admitted on Sunday.

