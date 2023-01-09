INDIA

K’taka Congress lodges police complaint against release of book on Siddaramaiah

The Congress in Karnataka has lodged a police complaint against the release of a book that allegedly contains derogatory, imaginary and provocative writings on opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

The party has demanded that the police should stop the release of the book, titled ‘Siddu Nija Kanasugalu’, at an event at the Town Hall here on Monday.

Soorya Mukundaraj, General Secretary of State Congress Legal Cell, said that the book also contains a distorted image of Siddaramaiah on its cover page.

The programme will be attended by the Minister for Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Chalawadi Narayanaswamy and Rohit Chakrathirtha, former President of Textbook Syllabus Revision Committee, who created a huge controversy, he explained.

He further stated that the invitees have a track record of putting false messages on social media and target one particular community to create a law and order situation in the state.

“This time also, there is an intention to stir communal peace by projecting Siddaramaiah in a certain way, which leads to communal disturbance in the society,” Soorya Mukundaraj stated.

“If permission is given for this programme, it should be withdrawn and direction should be given for the organisers to cancel the book release programme.”

The complaint was lodged atthe S.J. Park police station in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah is known for his poignant attacks on the RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Recently, he had equated Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to a puppy in front of Modi and stirred a controversy.

Later, he went on defending his statement and quipped that what he said was correct and he cannot equate Bommai to a lion or tiger.

