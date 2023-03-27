INDIA

K’taka Congress to finalise 2nd list of candidates

The Karnataka Congress Unit, which has already announced the first list of 124 candidates for 224 Assembly constituencies, is all set to finalise the second list of candidates on Monday at the screening committee meeting at its headquarters here.

The meeting will be attended by the Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, state president D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders.

According to insiders, the selection of candidates for 30 constituencies is crucial as powerful candidates are aspirants for each of the seats. There is a chance of dissidence and leaders are carefully considering the candidatures so that the BJP do not get any advantage. The party will have to announce a list of 100 candidates.

The party will have to accommodate former MLC’s who have resigned from their posts and joined the Congress. The party leaders have already staged protests and urged that the leaders who worked for the Congress for years must be considered.

The leaders are likely to sit for a second round of meeting over the announcement of 100 candidates in the first or second week of April. The party is upbeat as it had not faced any major discord after the announcement of the first list of candidates.

The announcement has given the party leaders clarity and candidates have already started work in their respective constituencies. However, in the BJP camp no one has an idea on the announcement of candidates. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is personally monitoring the situation and taking calls, according to sources.

