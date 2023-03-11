Karnataka Congress working president, former MP and senior Dalit leader R. Dhruvanarayan passed away on Saturday at his residence here.

He was 61.

According to family sources, Dhruvanarayan suffered a massive heart attack at 6.30 a.m and left for the hospital with his driver. But he succumbed on the way in the car and was declared dead at arrival at the hospital.

Dhruvanarayan joined Congress in 1983 and worked in the capacity of president of the Bengaluru unit of NSUI in 1986. He represented Chamarajanagar parliamentary constituency twice. He also won from Kollegal and Sante Maralli constituencies as MLA from Congress.

Congress insiders said that he was all set to contest polls from Nanjangud reserve constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls.

In his honour, the Congress has cancelled the Praja Dhvani Yatra in Ramnagar and Davanagere districts.

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has paid condolences to the death of his colleague.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that he was saddened by the death of Druvanarayan and he prayed for his soul. “I will also pray to God to give strength to his family and supporters on his demise,” he stated.

20230311-103403