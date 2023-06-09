INDIA

K’taka: ‘Cong’s true colours exposed’, AAP reacts to conditions on guarantee schemes

The Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday organised a protest against the Siddaramaiah-led government in the state for imposing conditions on the guarantee schemes promised ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls.

Karnataka unit AAP president Prithvi Reddy, who participated in the protest organised by the party at Freedom Park against the conditions put forth for the five guarantees, said: “Due to the Congress’ five guarantee conditional schemes, their true colours stand exposed.”

He said that Congress has copied the AAP’s model of Delhi and Punjab, gave false assurances to the people and has come to power in an “incorrect way”.

“The Congress is deceiving the people of the state by lying and imposing various conditions and not fulfilling the promises,” Reddy said.

He said that Gruha Jyothi, Gruhakshmi and other guarantees of the government are nothing but programmes to make the lower strata of society suffer.

“We are fulfilling all these guarantees in a scientific manner in Delhi and Punjab. Our education and health revolution is a model comparable at the international level. The Congress government here does not talk about government education and healthcare systems,” he said.

He said that the ministers cannot provide any guarantee about the guarantees given by the government.

“It’s a shame that everyone is making statements on a daily basis which creates confusion,” Prithvi Reddy said.

AAP Working President Mohan Dasari, who took part in the protest, said: “Today, we have protested only symbolically. If the government continues to show similar indolence, there will be severe protests across the state.”

