K’taka: Conman promises medical seat, robs scientist of Rs 18 lakh

An incident of a conman duping an ISRO scientist of Rs 18 lakh after promising him of a medical seat for his daughter came to light in Bengaluru on Monday.

Upparpet police in Bengaluru have registered a case in this connection and launched a hunt for the accused. According to police, 48-year-old Chidananda Shivappa Mugdum, a scientist working with ISRO and a resident of CGS Colony in Mumbai is the person who wasd duped.

The conman is identified as Arun Das. Police explain that scientist Chidananda’s daughter prepared for MBBS. Two months ago, the accused contacted the scientist through a phone call and promised him a medical seat in Bengaluru.

The accused Arun Das had also visited the victim’s residence twice and verified educational documents of his daughter. He had promised a seat in BGS Global Institute of Medical Science in Bengaluru, police said.

He had demanded Rs 10 lakh college fee and Rs 18 lakh donation and asked the victim to come to Bengaluru with money. The victim, walking into the trap, arrived in Bengaluru with his daughter and a relative with money on November 12.

After the meeting, Arun Das had taken Rs 18 lakh as donation amount from them. He had also issued a cheque to get his confidence. The accused had left with money saying he would deposit the donation amount in the trust bank account and come back for admission.

