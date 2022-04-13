Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa, who is in thick of controversy after a contractor committed suicide holding him squarely responsible for it, on Wednesday announced that there is no question of tendering resignation.

Eshwarappa reiterated that he had never met deceased contractor Santhosh K. Patil. However, the photos of Patil with Eshwarappa have surfaced causing severe embarrassment to the ruling BJP party and putting it in a fix.

However, Eshwarappa maintained that “the question of tendering resignation does not arise. I am not submitting a resignation. The investigation has to be conducted to find out who is behind the conspiracy to fix me in the case. I have requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.”

“I am not running away anywhere. I will meet CM Bommai tomorrow or the day after. There is no corruption in the RDPR department. Santhosh Patil had not written any death note. The work has to be allotted after the tender process. Without tender, how can a work order be given? don’t Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar know?” he questioned.

“I will clarify two things. The death note has emerged in the WhatsApp message. There was no signed death note found. Do we have to release funds for the work done flouting all rules? I have not seen Santhosh Patil and his family members. Party high command has not contacted me over the issue,” he said.

“I have not seen the face of Santhosh Patil and it is being alleged that I have met him 80 times,” he said.

“Who sponsored Santhosh Patil’s New Delhi trip,” Eshwarappa questioned. He lodged a complaint with the Union RDPR ministry. Our department has answered a query by the union ministry. The complaint has also been given to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I had consulted the court regarding the matter. After the court issued notice, this incident took place,” he explained.

Santhosh K. Patil, a contractor from Belagavi had stated in his message to mediapersons that he is committing suicide as Minister Eshwarappa is not releasing funds for Rs 4 core worth projects he had executed. He also charged that he is being forced to pay 40 per cent cuts to him. His body was recovered from an Udupi lodge later on Tuesday.

