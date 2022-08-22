INDIA

K’taka Contractors’ Association to remind PM of state BJP’s ‘40% cut’

NewsWire
0
0

In an embarrassing development for Karnataka’s ruling BJP, the State Contractors’ Association has decided to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminding him about his promise to act on corruption.

The Association had written a letter to the Prime Minister, alleging rampant corruption in the BJP government earlier as ministers and MLAs of ruling party were taking 40 per cent commission in all contracts given by the government.

It said that even after many months, PM Modi has not initiated any action in this regard and it has decided to write a letter again and remind him about the charges that have been made earlier against the ruling party.

Kempanna, the President of the State Contractors’ Association, has stated that it is over 3 months since the letter was written to PM Modi.

“On Aug 15, PM Modi announced to get this country rid of corruption. The Association is going to convey to PM Modi to fix the issue of corruption in BJP-ruled states first as we are ready to provide evidence for it,” he stated.

Kempanna questioned why PM Modi is silent towards huge corrupt practices in Karnataka, alleging that the PWD, Health and Family Welfare, Irrigation, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and other Departments’ bills are passed for contractors only after payment to the ministers and officers concerned.

He stated that the Association, in its letter to the PM, will provide details along with evidence about corruption. PM should at least now initiate action, Kempanna said.

20220822-204804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Illegal GM brinjal, cotton: Environment Ministry asks states to take action

    ‘Attack on Tamil fishermen increased in SL after China opened ports’

    Andhra man carries son’s body on bike for 90 km

    Congress, SP, RLD weakened farmers’ protest for personal gains: Sanjeev Balyan...