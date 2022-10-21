INDIA

K’taka cop gets life term for abetting suicide of minor

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka court has awarded life imprisonment to a police constable for abetting the suicide of a minor girl.

The constable had befriended the girl through Facebook. He blackmailed her after luring her into dirty talks and then pushed her to end her life in Dakshina Kannada district.

The culprit was identified as 35-year-old Praveen Salyan, attached to the District Reserve Force (DRF) and a resident of Siddharthnagar in Bajpe.

Salyan got introduced to the 17-year-old girl through Facebook on February 16, 2015. He pretended that he was in love with the girl, and contacted her frequently through mobile phone and social media accounts.

The investigation showed that he had lured the girl into dirty chats on social media accounts. Police investigations also proved that the accused had sent pictures of his private parts to the minor girl.

Later, he demanded Rs 1 lakh in cash or gold articles from the victim and blackmailed her. Unable to bear the torture, the girl ended her life by hanging at her residence. The constable was suspended immediately after the incident came to light.

The girl had left a suicide note saying Salyan was responsible for her death. Ullal police filed a charge sheet against him after conducting investigation into the case. The case was registered on June 10, 2015. Public Prosecutor Sahana Devi represented the prosecution. The Additional District and Sessions’ Judge at Mangaluru, Manjula Itty pronounced the verdict on Thursday.

20221021-124403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 arrested in UP with ambergris worth Rs 10 cr

    How Rachana Mistry’s character transforms in ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’

    PM launches 5G services, says it is beginning of an infinite...

    “Extracurricular activities over subpar hobbies”, believes Gauri Mishra