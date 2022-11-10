INDIA

K’taka cop’s house robbed at gunpoint, son critical

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a gang of five robbers barged into the house of an assistant police sub-inspector (ASI), shot his son and looted gold jewellery and cash in the Paresandra village of Chikkaballapur district.

The robbers fired three bullets on Sharath, the son of ASI Narayanaswamy. He has been admitted to the district hospital and his condition is critical. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

According to police, the robbers barged into the house of Narayanaswamy. They threatened him, his wife and daughter-in-law with the pistol. The robbers pushed Narayanaswamy out of the house and warned him that if he told anyone his family members would not be alive.

The robbers opened fire when Sharath, who was also at home, came to the rescue of his family. The robbers, after taking away their gold, jewels and cash, disappeared.

20221110-095603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Police to use forensic tools to increase conviction rate

    Another wrestler arrested in Sagar Dhankar murder case

    Kisan Mahapanchayat: 19 farmers detained at Ghazipur

    Gujarat’s political rivals use Sardar Patel as vote magnet, but AAP...