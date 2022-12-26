INDIALIFESTYLE

K”taka: Couple taking shelter at roadside, attacked by elephant

A couple, who slept by the roadside, were allegedly attacked near a veterinary hospital by a wild elephant in the Banakal village of Karnataka’s Chikkamagalur district.

The incident took place place late Sunday evening while the couple had been shifted to a hospital on Monday morning.

The condition of the husband and wife is said to be critical.

The injured victims had been identified as Nagavalli and Ganduguse. The couple had come in search of work from Hagare in Hassan district.

The locals have slammed the state Forest Department officials for not controlling the elephant menace. They have also demanded shifting of the elephants, which have caused havoc in residential areas.

Earlier, two persons were killed in Mudigere taluk of the same district, following which the local people had chased and beaten up BJP MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy.

He had said that if the people are not given a solution, it would pose a threat to his life as well.

The forest authorities managed to trap the elephant Bhyra, which had gone rogue and launched a fatal attack on people. However, the people are tense as the elephant menace has resurfaced yet again.

