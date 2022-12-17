INDIA

K’taka couple who threatened officers with machete in public arrested

Karnataka police have arrested a couple, both Congress leaders, for threatening government officers with a machete in the presence of police, while getting their stalls at the bus terminal in Mysuru city vacated, police said on Saturday.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth stated that the couple was absconding after the incident and nabbed later.

The arrested have been identified as Congress leader Shafiq Ahmad and his wife Syed Munibunnisa. Both have been included in the rowdy sheeters’ list by the police, he said.

The accused couple, along with some others, had threatened the officers attached to the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) with a machete for getting their stalls vacated from the premises of Sathagalli bus terminal.

The action was taken as per the court order as the couple failed to pay rent for two years. The incident had taken place on December 10. The couple with other women had abused the officers and threatened the staff by wielding the machete.

When it turned into a controversy, they went underground. KSRTC Divisional Transport Officer Mari Gowda had complained about this matter to the Udayagiri police in Mysuru.

The photos and videos of the incident went viral.

The couple were traced in a village of neighboring Kodagu district.

A manhunt has been launched for other three accused in connection with the case.

