INDIA

K’taka court jails Pakistani woman, Indian husband for visa violation

NewsWire
0
0

A Karnataka court sentenced a Pakistani woman and her Indian husband to prison for visa violation.

The Karwar District Sessions Court sentenced Nasira Parveen to a six-month imprisonment, while her husband Mohammad Iliyas will be jailed for a month.

The two were also asked to a pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Judge D.S. Vijayakumara gave the order on Thursday.

A case was registered against Ilyas for taking Nasira to New Delhi to get her visa extended without informing the jurisdictional Bhatkal police station and the FRO of Karwar on June 17, 2014.

A case was registered at the Bhatkal City police station for violating visa norms.

The police had submitted a charge sheet against the couple in this regard.

20230106-094402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anonymous artist Princess Pea says ‘Khud Se Pooche’

    Delhi presents Rs 69K Cr Budget, 6% more than last years...

    Maha to redevelop fisherfolks’ colony – from where 26/11 terrorists sneaked...

    Kerala Lok Ayukta Bill issue: Now CPI wants discussion on amendments