K’taka Covid recoveries exceed infections again, tally 2.83 lakh

Bengaluru, Aug 24 (IANS) Karnataka Coronavirus recoveries exceeded infections again with 8,061 discharges even as the state tally rose to 2.83 lakh cases with 5,851 new infections, an official said on Monday.

“Today, 5,851 new positive cases were reported and 8,061 people have been discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

After many days, new infections in Bengaluru declined below 2,000 mark to 1,918, even as the city tally rose to 1.09 lakh cases, out of which 34,735 are active.

Among other places, Belagavi accounted for 319 infections, followed by Ballari (306), Koppal (271), Dharwad (221), Shivamogga (220), Dakshina Kannada (201) and Hassan (200).

In the past 24 hours, 130 more patients succumbed to the virus, inching the statewide toll near to 5,000 though it is currently at 4,810.

However, in a positive development, 8,061 more Covid patients have recovered from the virus, moving the number of total recoveries to 1.97 lakh and close to 2 lakh.

Of the 2.83 lakh cases, 81,211 are active while 768 are in the ICU.

