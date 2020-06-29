K’taka Covid tally crosses 14K, 738 more cases in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 29 (IANS) As many as new 1,105 Covid cases were recorded in Karnataka, with 738 of them in Bengaluru, as the state’s tally breached the 14,000 mark to settle at 14,295, while 19 people succumbed to the virus, an official said on Monday.

“New cases reported from Sunday 5 p.m. to Monday 5 p.m., 1,105,” said a health official.

As 738 more cases have been added in the past 24 hours, currently Bengaluru is battling the highest number of cases in the southern state with 4,052 infections, out of which 3,427 are active.

Meanwhile, a record 19 people have succumbed to the virus – 12 in Ballari, three in Bengaluru Urban and one each in Bagalkote, Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan.

Among the new cases on Monday, Bengaluru Urban has accounted for 738, followed by Ballari (76), Dakshina Kannada (32), Bidar (28), Uttara Kannada (24), Kalaburagi (23), Hassan and Vijayapura (22 each), Tumkur and Udupi (18 each), Dharwad and Chikkamagaluru (17 each), Chikkaballapura (15), Yadgir (9), Mandya (8), Mysuru (6), Shivamogga (5), Raichur, Bagalkote, Gadag and Kolar (4 each), Bengaluru Rural (3), Davangere, Ramanagara and Chitradurga (2 each) and Haveri and Kodagu (1 each).

However, on a positive note, 176 patients got discharged, leading to the total discharged patients count rising to 7,683.

Covid cases in critical stage have risen to 268 across the state.

Out of the 14,295 cases, 6,382 are active while the number of deaths rose to 226.

In a effort to strengthen the health infrastructure, Karnataka will be receiving 1,200 ventilators of the 30,000 being manufactured in the city, said Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwathnarayan, who attended a meeting with the heads of private hospitals on Monday with Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa.

“At the urging of our government, private hospitals have agreed to allocate 9,000 beds,” he said.

On Sunday, he visited Ramanagara district to monitor Covid preparedness. He also visited the Dayanand Sagar hospital.

Yeidyurappa also inaugurated Mysuru’s first private Covid lab – at the JSS Medical College – remotely on Monday, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said, adding that the state has 79 Covid testing labs – 44 government and 35 private.

