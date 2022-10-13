INDIA

K’taka Dalit youth stopped from offering prayers at temple

A Dalit youth was stopped from entering a temple in this district of the state, reports said on Thursday.

The incident which took place a few days ago in Nittur village of Gubbi taluk in Tumakuru district, came to light this morning.

The locals accused the priest of Mulkattamma temple of practicing untouchability in the temple.

Anil Raj, a Dalit youth from Nittur, had gone to the temple with flowers, coconut and incense sticks to offer worship to the village diety at the Mullakattamma temple. But the priest stopped him at the entrance, refused to take the offerings and threw him out of the temple.

A police complaint is yet to be lodged in this regard. The police, district administration and department of social welfare has taken cognisance of the incident and investigation has been launched.

