INDIA

K’taka disbands Textbook Revision Committee

NewsWire
0
0

In a major development, the Karnataka government has disbanded the Textbook Revision Committee headed by writer Rohith Chakrathirtha.

The development comes after the committee faced flak, with allegations of saffronisation of school syllabus and insulting great personalities of Karnataka.

Religious seers wrote letters to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to rectify the mistakes and had also warned the state government not to play with the feelings of people.

In a statement on Friday night, the Chief Minister said the Committee was disbanded following the completion of its revision work.

He also assured that the state’s ruling BJP government is open to further rectify the syllabus.

Bommai added that the textbook revision exercise is undertaken regularly to find if there were objectionable content in Kannada and Social Science textbooks prescribed for children.

“Panditaradhya Swamiji and other seers have objected to the content on Basavanna in the syllabus. The content is same regarding Basavanna when compared to previous revision committee headed by Prof Baragur Ramachandrappa. However, the content on Basavanna will be revised in such a way that feelings are not hurt.”

The cyber crime police, Bengaluru, have been directed to investigate and initiate legal action against the persons who had distorted the state anthem as per the wishes of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and other seers, he said.

Bommai maintained that no lesson of any great personalities have been dropped from the syllabus as alleged by the Opposition.

He explained that lesson on Hinduism is included along with Islam and Christian religions in the new syllabus.

20220604-090403

QUICK CONTACT




