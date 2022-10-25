INDIA

K’taka district tense after miscreants threaten slain Bajrang Dal activist’s family

NewsWire
0
0

Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Tuesday after a group of miscreants threatened the family members of slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was hacked to death earlier this year.

The police have made tight security arrangements throughout the district to avoid any untoward situation.

According to the police, the incident took place late Monday night. The miscreants also assaulted a person, identified as Prakash, and escaped the spot after locals gathered.

Prakash, who is currently hospitalised, told the police that a total of nine miscreants, all wearing masks, came on three bikes and they were carrying machetes and swords.

Superintendent of Police Mithun visited the spot and instructed to monitor the situation.

Harsha was hacked to death by a gang of miscreants on February 20 amid the height of hijab crisis triggering concerns on law and order situation.

Harsha who was popularly known as Harsha Hindu, was in the forefront of Hindutva activities and questioned illegal transportation of cows.

He shared fierce Hindutva messages on his social media accounts and also commented on the hijab issue.

The murder had led to widespread violence in the state.

20221025-105204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    This Jammu woman runs dhaba in car

    Advocate gets bail in anti-Muslim sloganeering case at Jantar Mantar

    549 recoveries, 259 new cases, 6 Covid deaths in J&K in...

    Fifty shades of green; how New Zealand is leading