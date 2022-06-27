A doctor in Karnataka, who was on a Himalayan expedition, has been incommunicado since June 20, post which his family lodged a complaint with the state Police on Monday.

The panicked family members of Chandramohan, a doctor from the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, lodged a missing complaint in this regard with High Grounds police station in Bengaluru.

According to police, Chandramohan, who used to go for bike expeditions, had started off for Himalayan expedition on bike from Bengaluru.

Investigation is on.

