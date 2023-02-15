INDIA

K’taka eligible to become number one in Aerospace sector: CM Bommai

Karnataka has all qualities to top the list in the field of the aerospace sector in the world, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

“In the field of the aerospace sector, Karnataka is after London and Singapore, and the state has all the qualities to top the list in the world,” said the Chief Minister at a dinner hosted on Tuesday in honour of the VVIPs and industrialists participating in the Aero India Show 2023.

He said that Karnataka has hosted this event for the 14th consecutive year and no state in the country has hosted the show for so many times. This time, the show is more and a large number of industrialists are participating, the official release stated on Wednesday.

The CM said, “The opportunities are more in Bengaluru and engineers are working continuously to make the airshow successful. Our elders in 1960 had been successful in making investments.

“New technology has brought in a lot of changes. The officials of Karnataka have successfully conducted the aero show in Bengaluru and they need to be acknowledged for their hard work. The state has helped many young entrepreneurs and technocrats to grow. The opportunities are plenty for youths in the aerospace sector.”

Bommai said, “The state has an aerospace policy and small and large industries have a good opportunity. Presently, 65 per cent of the defence products are manufactured here and it will rise to 70 per cent in the coming days. Already, many have made investments and others have shown investment interest. The US consulate has appreciated the Bengaluru Airshow and opined the situation is conducive for investment.”

