In a bid to ease off stress and tension among students and parents regarding the crucial SSLC (Class 10th) results, the Karnataka Education Department has decided to keep away 1,200 invigilators who have erred in evaluating answer papers, according to sources in the Education ministry.

The errors caused during evaluation due to negligence of the invigilating teachers have caused tremendous stress among parents and students.

Considering the consequences of such a situation, it is being contemplated to impose a fine amount on the teachers and drop them from the invigilation process.

The evaluation of answer papers of SSLC exams are being taken up from April 21.

The invigilators have been warned that they will be dropped from evaluating work, if they commit errors. They will also be put on the black-list.

The fine amount will vary from Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 depending on the difference of marks that a student gets after asking for re-valuation.

Due to Covid, last year’s examination was conducted for two days and all students who had taken up exams passed and there was no chance of initiating action against invigilators.

However, as Covid cases have come down, the government is conducting SSLC exams strictly as per standard format in 2021-22 academic year.

Sources in Karnataka Secondary Education Board explain that, now it has been decided to keep away 1,200 invigilating teachers who have erred during evaluating answer sheets in the 2019-20 academic year.

As many as 8,73,846 students had enrolled for SSLC exams this academic year among which 4,52,732 are boys and 4,21,110 are girl students. Four students belonging to the third gender, and 5,307 specially-abled children had also taken up exams.

The examination was conducted in 3,444 examination centres across the state amid tight police security in the backdrop of hijab controversy. As many as 60,000 government officials had monitored the exams.

