INDIA

K’taka eyeing one crore tourist footfalls in three years

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka government is eyeing a three-fold increase in the number of tourists visiting the state over the next three years.

Speaking at the release of the revised tourism policy for 2020-26, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stressed on the need to get one crore people to visit Karnataka over the next three years from the current figures of 30 lakh tourists.

Bommai expressed confidence that Karnataka will soon figure prominently on the international tourism map, especially since UNESCO has already identified Hampi as a World Heritage Centre, while Belur and Halebid are expected to be included in that list shortly.

The government is also working out the details of two tourist circuits. While the first tourism circuit comprises Belur, Halebid, Somanathapur and surrounding places and is called ‘Mysuru Circuit’, the second circuit in the northern part of the state includes Badami, Pattadakal and Hampi, and called the ‘Hampi Circuit’.

“The plan is being readied to take these two circuits to the international level,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also urged the tourist guides to work with dedication and honesty, and advised them against misleading the tourists.

20220928-221603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two passengers with forged documents held at Delhi’s IGI Airport

    Odisha’s Shreya Lenka selected for K-pop girl band Blackswan

    TN government effects transfer of 26 IPS officers

    Adani becomes India’s second largest cement player