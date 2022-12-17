INDIA

K’taka farm owner arrested for shooting at Dusshera elephant

A farm owner in Karnataka was arrested for shooting at a famous elephant which takes part in the Dusshera celebrations in Mysuru, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the arrested person has been identified as Suresh and the 63-year-old elephant named Balarama suffered a gunshot injury on the front side of right leg.

The police have seized a single barrel gun and cartridges from Suresh. He was produced before s court and remanded to judicial custody.

The tusker, who was kept at the Bheemanakatte Elephant Camp in Periyapatna taluk, sneaked into Suresh’s farm after it was unchained to graze, the police said.

Ratan Kumar, Nagarhole WildLife Zone Forest, said the incident had taken place on Thursday and a further investigation is on.

