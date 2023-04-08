An FIR has been lodged against seven people, including a JD(S) candidate, for getting into an arguement with the city Police Commissioner, sources said on Saturday.

According to police sources, a complaint has been lodged against JD(S) candidate Nasir Hussain Ustad and his associates in Roja police station of Kalaburgi.

Nasir, who has been named as the prime accused in the case, is contesting from Kalaburgi North constituency. His associates Afzal Mohammad, Shafi Patel, Muddassir, Ghouse Bhagavan, Majhar Latore, Talah and Sohail are named as co-accused in the case.

The JD(S) leader had an argument with Police Commissioner Chetan when the police were vacating the street vendors near the Muslim Chowk on Wednesday. The action was taken following the complaints of traffic jams in the area.

While the street vendors were resisting the action, Nasir joined them and questioned the Police Commissioner in public. After the argument, he had staged a protest condemning the police action.

The leader maintained that during Ramzan shops will come up and duly removed after the festival and that the police should not disturb them.

Roja police station inspector Mahantesha Basapura had lodged a complaint in this regard.

Police have registered a case under IPC Sections 143, 147, 283 and 149.

20230408-094204