INDIA

K’taka: Forest watcher dies in wild elephant attack

NewsWire
0
0

A forest watcher has been killed in Karnataka’s Mysuru district after he was attacked by a wild elephant while he was on patrolling duty, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Kalkere forest area in the limits of Bandipur National Park. The deceased has been identified as Bomma.

The wild elephant attacked him while he was on patrolling duty along with his colleague Madhu K.

Officials said the wild elephant that attacked him wrapped Bomma in its trunk and threw him into a gorge.

Bomma somehow had managed to inform the forest authorities about the attack.

He was rescued from the gorge and rushed to the hospital. However, Bomma, who suffered severe injuries, succumbed on the way.

The police have registered a case, and taken up the investigation.

20230304-204402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PFI collected funds from Gulf countries, brought them to India through...

    CEC flags threat from deep fake narratives to elections worldwide

    Sana Sayyad, Sehban Azim’s physical transformation for ‘Spy Bahu’

    PM to inaugurate part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Raj on Sunday