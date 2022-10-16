INDIA

K’taka: Four Cong workers suffer electric shock during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Four Congress workers in Karnataka were hospitalised on Sunday after they suffered electric shock during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari. The mishap occurred when they were tying flags to a pole.

The injured workers were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ballari where they are undergoing treatment.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the injured party workers at the hospital and took stock of their condition.

“I am happy to see that they have not suffered any major injuries, and their morale continues to remain high,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on his Facebook page.

AICC General Secretary and the party’s Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that all the four persons are out of danger and the Congress has announced a compensation of Rs one lakh for each of them.

Rahul Gandhi also advised party workers involved in the Bharat Jodo Yatra to take safety precautions while going about their duties.

