INDIA

K’taka: Four minors detained for celebrating Pakistan’s T20 win

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka police have detained four minors in Chikkamagalur on account of celebrating victory of Pakistan in cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accused had shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. The incident had taken place at N.R. Pura near Balehonnur on November 9.

The boys have come out in celebration after Pakistan beat New Zealand. They started shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans.

The locals who were witnessing the development complained to the farm manager where the boys worked. Investigation revealed that the accused minors were employed in a local coffee farm by claiming that they are from Assam.

The farm manager had suspected that the minor boys were illegal immigrants. Following the complaint, police have detained the accused and are conducting investigations.

20221111-183402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN reduces value of encroached land on water bodies to zero

    IndiGo suspends pilots on disciplinary grounds

    Bhupesh Baghel, the flag bearer of ‘Chhattisgarhia’ pride

    Make environment protection a people’s movement: Om Birla