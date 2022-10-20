BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

K’taka gears up for Global Investors Meet; Modi to inaugurate event

NewsWire
0
0

The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government is making all preparations to make ‘Invest Karnataka 2022-Global Investors Meet’ — which is just 10 days away from now — a successful one, officials said on Thursday.

The event would be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2. “It would be attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Ministers Smiriti Irani, Bhagwanth Khuba and Nitin Gadkari,” Karnataka’s Minister for Large & Medium Industries, Murugesh R. Nirani said at a press conference here on Thursday.

The Global Investors Meet will be a platform to join industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from all over the globe to explore new growth possibilities. This year’s meet will focus on getting intellectuals, political leaders, and business leaders to carve out the development agenda.

“The Global Investors Meet will showcase the robust industrial-friendly ecosystem, attract investments from global players, and spread industrialization across the state. The state is expecting over Rs 5 lakh crore in investments and the generation of 5 lakh jobs through the event,” Nirani said.

The minister said that the state was looking at forging partnerships with various business houses across India and the globe.

“With the key themes of resilience, innovation, sustainability, and equity, we are committed to setting Karnataka’s development agenda in line with global best practices and showcasing our strong ability to ‘Build for the World’.

“We have recently completed international roadshows in Japan, South Korea, the US, and Europe and domestic roadshows in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Our aim is not only to get investments but to bring the industry giants under one platform. We are expecting around 5,000+ global delegates to attend the Meet. The GIM with contemporary themes will be an opportunity to connect, collaborate and network with global leaders,” he added.

For the Global Investors Meet, a total of 50,000 acres of land — 20,000 acres in Bengaluru and 30,000 acres across the state has been earmarked.

20221020-233801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thailand’s economic recovery intact despite global slowdown: Central bank Governor

    Equities trade negative in afternoon session; Nifty auto dives (Ld)

    Ops restricted at Delhi’s IGI airport on Republic Day

    Budget-22: Davos speech indicates infra on PM-FM’s mind, industry chips in...