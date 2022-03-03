K’taka govt announces Rs 25L compensation to kin of Harsha

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was killed on February 20.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa said on Thursday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai communicated to him about his decision over the phone.

Eshwarappa said that he along with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will pay a visit to the house of Harsha on March 6 and hand over the compensation amount to his family.

Through the online campaign, more than Rs 60 lakh has been collected in the account of Harsha’s mother.

Harsha, the Hindu activist, was murdered in Shivamogga leading to widespread violence in the district. The government has said that it was more than a murder and the miscreants wanted to give a ‘message with the murder’. CM Bommai said that the probe agencies will go to the roots and find out the ‘invisible’ hands behind murder.

The police have arrested 10 persons so far. The Shivamogga city was placed under curfew for seven days and returned to normalcy from Monday (February 28).

The Hindu activists in Karnataka have launched a movement on social media demanding ticket for one of the family members of Harsha from the ruling BJP to contest the Assembly elections. Srirama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik has issued a strong statement that the BJP party should not corner Hindutva activists with whose backing they come to power.

The campaign is growing stronger day by day and the ruling BJP is miffed about the turn of events. The Hindu activists have slammed the ruling BJP government for reaping political gains and doing little for the grassroots workers who pay with their lives fighting for Hindutva principles. The seat is presently represented by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

The minister has said that he is ready to give away his constituency to a family member of Harsha, if the party decides.

20220303-143404