K'taka govt asks private hospitals to reserve 50% of beds for Covid patients by Jan 7

Karnataka government has ordered the private hospitals and private medical colleges in the state on Wednesday to immediately reserve and keep ready 30 per cent of beds in the backdrop of surge in Covid cases in the state.

The private hospitals are told to reserve and keep ready in ICU, ICU with ventilator, HDU/Oxygenated beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients referred by the health authorities.

Further by January 7, 50 per cent beds of each category — ICU, ICU with ventilator, HDU/Oxygenated beds category and general beds of private hospitals — to be reserved for Covid-19 patients referred by the health authorities, the order says.

The private medical college hospitals will keep ready and reserve beds under each category up to 50 per cent by January 7 and upto 75 per cent by January 10.

Non-adherence to the orders by any private health care providers and medical colleges will be liable to proceed as per provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and IPC sections, the order warns.

The Labour Department is entrusted with the task of ensuring that the employees working in industries, factories, IT industries are vaccinated with two doses and adhere to Covid guidelines at work places.

The local labour officer along with health department officials will verify the vaccinated status of employees. Any violations in this regard will also attract legal action, Chief Secretary and Chairman State Executive Committee P. Ravikumar has ordered.

