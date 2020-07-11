K’taka govt asks RTCs to identify staff aged under 50

Bengaluru, July 11 (IANS) The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTCs) are preparing a list of employees below 50 years of age to submit to the government, following an order, an official said on Saturday.

“We received the letter (order) on Friday and will send the details to the government as soon as possible,” said a KSRTC official.

According to the official, chief secretary asked all the departments to give details of the staff to depute them for Covid related duty.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the city bus service in the tech city has already submitted the list of officers below 50 years of age.

The government wants to give additional responsibilities and duties for officers and others, said a BMTC official.

Earlier, BMTC Managing Director C. Shikha oversaw the deputation of the corporation’s employees for airport duties.

“Since one month, BMTC employees are being deputed at the airport for duty to send airline passengers for quarantine,” said the official.

According to the official, government wants to use employees below 50 years of age for extra duty. It has also asked the list of officers also.

–IANS

sth/sdr/