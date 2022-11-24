INDIA

K’taka govt assures all help to incense industry

Karnataka government is ready to extend all the cooperation for the incense industry, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after inaugurating AIAMA-2022 organised by All India Agarbatti Manufacturers Association here on Thursday, he said it will be more helpful if women are given more employment in the incense industry. This has given jobs in rural areas.

The government is bringing a scheme of loan-cum-subsidy for those in traditional professions as this will strengthen the economy at the grassroots level.

He said the incense industry has been spreading happiness along with aroma for the last 250 years. No other industry is like that of the incense industry.

“Small happiness will give big celebrations. This industry has a big history and this is a science too. In Western countries, people are into the creation of artificial aroma. But India is a bio-diversity country and the aroma yielding products are available naturally. A person in my constituency is into the floriculture on 2,000 acres of land,” he said.

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murgesh Nirani, AIAMA President Arjun Ranga and others were present on the occasion.

