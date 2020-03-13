K’taka govt COVID-19 Telegram group buzzes with activity

Bengaluru, March 14 (IANS) Karnataka government on Saturday opened an informal Telegram account for people to seek answers and clarify doubts on coronavirus.

“Do you have a question to ask the government departments about COVID-19 and don’t know whom to ask or 104 is busy? Please join this informal Telegram group, we will try to get answers for you,” tweeted Captain Manivannan, Labour Secretary to Government of Karnataka.

The senior officer invited COVID-19 experts to join the group, already buzzing with activity from 2,406 members within 24 hours of launching the platform.

What measures one should take when a family member has flu?, asked group member Vinay Hingu.

Dipesh Singh, another member questioned, “What about public sector unit offices in cities like Bengaluru they deal with many people and departments daily. Why don’t they also work from home.”

Ritesh Jain, another user complained in the group that Greenwood High school on Sarjapura Road is still conducting exams to seventh and eighth standard students for another week, even though all schools in Bengaluru are closed, he said it is not good.

Actively participating in the forum, Manivannan replied to Jain saying, “Government is brainstorming on cancelling the exams. One has to look at the pros and cons.”

Another participant shared a list of coronavirus testing laboratories.

Nearly 100 media files, images, documents, government orders, media bulletins, comics on the virus, posters and others have already been shared on the Telegram group on how to fight and contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Run by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka, the platform to discuss COVID-19 in the state has emerged to be informative at a time the state is grappling with six positive coronavirus cases.

