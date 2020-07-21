K’taka govt hikes salaries of National Health Mission doctors

Bengaluru, July 21 (IANS) The Karnataka government has hiked the salaries of doctors under the National Health Mission (NHM) to Rs 45,000 per month, said a Minister on Tuesday.

“NHM doctors’ salary hike to Rs 45,000 per month, state government to bear the cost,” said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

As many as 2,000 Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani and Siddha (AYUSH) doctors are set to benefit from the hike, effected after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Sudhakar said the doctors who were agitating for the hike have withdrawn their agitation now.

Similarly, he said the issue of raising the salaries of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will be taken up in 2-3 days.

Sudhakar said testing for the virus will be increased in the containment zones.

“Booth level committees to conduct door to door survey for early detection of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and vulnerable persons,” he said.

The Minister said that private hospitals should not hesitate to admit Covid positive pregnant women and come forward to treat Covid patients.

On Monday, Karnataka registered 3,648 new infections, the majority of them in Bengaluru, increasing the state’s tally to 67,420.

