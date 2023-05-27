After the backlash, the newly elected Congress government in Karnataka has reappointed the wife of slain BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru on humanitarian basis to the government services in Dakshina Kannada district.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that considering it as a special case, Nutan Kumari, the wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha activist Nettaru would be re-appointed on humanitarian basis.

“It is a natural process to terminate all temporary workers appointed by the previous government. Not only the wife of late Praveen Kumar Nettaru, more than 150 contract employees have been terminated from their services. There is no interference by the government in this,” Siddaramaiah maintained.

Nutan Kumari was offered a Group C post on contract basis in the office of then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. She reported to duty and expressed before the former Chief Minister about her preference to work in Mangaluru.

Following her request she was given the post of an assistant in the Chief Minister Relief Fund section of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district.

The Congress government had withdrawn the order of the previous BJP government and faced backlash.

Nettaru was hacked to death on July 26, 2022. The case is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The initial probe has indicated that Nettaru’s murder was a revenge killing. More than 10 accused, including three assailants have been arrested.

Hindu activists had ran a social media campaign urging the then government to provide a government job for the wife of Nettaru. The BJP has also built a posh house for the family.

20230527-232602