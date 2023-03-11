Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released Rs 900 crore to 1.14 lakh beneficiaries on behalf of various corporations on Saturday. As the state is heading to assembly elections, countdown has begun for the same.

Speaking at a function organised by the Department of Backward Classes here, he said if those for whom this seat of power had been constructed, take benefit of the government scheme, reflects the prevalence of a real democracy.

The government is established by the people and understanding this, they must work in Soudha. The life of people will not improve just by making the empty promise of justice, he stated.

The changes can be expected if the government chalks out the schemes to help people to live with self-respect. Democracy will win if the life of backward classes improves. The real backward leaders are those who take the right decision in their favour at the right time, Bommai said.

“The facilities are distributed to the beneficiaries today and if this was done in the last seven decades it would not have been required at present. That amount of funds would have been spent on higher education,” the Chief Minister said.

“If everyone had got shelter, they need not have built houses. If everyone was self-employed, others could have been helped. But nothing of this sort happened. At least in the coming days, this must change. The facilities distributed to them are their rights and the government is not showing any favour to them. If the government is sensitive and responsive, it can understand problems and announce the schemes accordingly,” he stated.

