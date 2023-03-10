Karnataka police have arrested five persons in connection with sexually harassing school girls in a residential facility in Hassan, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident had taken place at the Girls’ Residential School in the limits of Halebeedu police station in Beluru taluk of Hassan district. The hostel is being run by the Social Welfare Department.

Police explain that the accused have sexually harassed eight minor girls who are studying at the residential facility. The incident came to light at the time of inspection by the District Children Welfare officers.

The police have arrested five persons including the Principal, two teachers and a security guard in connection with the case. The case is registered under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act. More details are yet to emerge in the case. Investigation is on.

