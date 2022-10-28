The ruling BJP in Karnataka has sought a detailed report on violations by the Arabic schools operating across the state, Minister for Education B.C. Nagesh said on Friday.

Arabic schools operating in the state are not being run as per the rules. There is no proper learning of languages and science, he said while interacting with media in Madikeri.

Since several academicians and others have raised their concerns in this regard, a detailed report has been sought from the Commissioner of the Education department, the Minister stated.

Very few madrasas where Arabic education is imparted follow rules. Many are violating the guidelines of the education department which has become evident at the outset, he said.

There are 106 aided and 80 unaided Arabic schools operating in the state. “We will get clarity once the study is done,” he said.

About 27,000 children are admitted to Arabic schools every year. There is a huge difference in the statistics on how many are actually joining Arabic schools, Minister Nagesh said.

He also stated that there is an allegation that many Arabic schools are not at all giving importance to teaching Kannada, English, Maths and Science subjects. Education is the right of all children. Because of religion, no child should miss the education, he underlined.

Sadly, the students who are coming out of madrasas are unable to compete with others academically, he said.

