INDIA

K’taka govt seeks time to submit interim report on reservation in HC

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka government on Thursday sought time in the high court to submit a report by the Commission for Backward Classes regarding providing reservation to the Panchamasali sub-sect of the Lingayat community.

The government made the submission before the division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Nawaj and Justice Shivashankare Gowda. A PIL was submitted regarding the matter by one D.G. Raghavendra, a resident of Bengaluru.

Advocate Prabhuling Navadgi said that the report has been submitted to the government in a sealed cover. The government is in a stage of verifying the report, but it has not taken any action in this regard.

The counsel for the petitioner advocate Manjunath stated that the report has already been submitted by the commission. In this regard a legislator had commented to the media that the government giving reservation to Panchamasali sub sect is almost certain. The court should give directions to the government to submit the report to the court, he added.

The bench asked the petitioner whether there was public interest in the PIL. It also questioned the urgency and adjourned the inquiry of the matter to January first week.

The petitioner explained that the Commission for Backward Classes had rejected the demand of providing reservation to Panchamasaali sub sect under 2A category in 2000. The government is all set to provide reservation on the basis of the interim report, which is illegal.

The people of Panchamasali sub sect have taken back their agitation after ruling BJP assured them of providing reservation. They had threatened that if the reservation was not declared, they would lay siege to the Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

20221229-160804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka Higher Education Dept to enter into pact with Bavarian Universities

    Anil Agarwal Foundation supports Ranthambore National Park

    Sharmila detained during weekly fast over unemployment

    Being NE centric force, Assam Rifles unable to accord dignified funeral...