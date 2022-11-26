INDIA

K’taka govt to distribute copies of Constitution among gram panchayats

The Karnataka government has decided to send copies of the Constitution to the gram panchayats and copies of Karnataka Panchayati Raj Act to the libraries in order to run the administration as per the Constitution, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters after garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day on Saturday, Bommai said that the spirit of the Constitution must also be felt at the village level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Constitution is his “religious book” which is followed by everyone, Bommai said.

After the framing of the Constitution, India became a union of states and started functioning as a Republic, he said.

On this day, Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, is remembered with respect because it was under his chairmanship that the Constitution framing committee was formed, which gave a permanent gift to democracy, Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said that the committee studied the Constitution of several countries and then presented a beautiful Constitution to the nation which covered all aspects like unity, equality and individual freedom.

He said that all four pillars of democracy — executive, legislature, judiciary and media — must work as per the Constitution.

