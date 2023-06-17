INDIA

K’taka govt to distribute Rs 25L each to victims of revenge killings

The ruling Congress in Karnataka will, on June 19, hand over cheques for Rs 25 each to the victims of alleged revenge and communal killings in the state’s Dakshina Kannada district.

The order, released in this regard on Friday night, is likely to kick up a storm.

Notably, the previous BJP government had turned a blind eye towards the families of victims despite criticism and provided hefty compensation only to Hindu families.

The compensation from the Chief Minister’s relief fund has been provided to the families of Masood in Bellare who was killed on July 19, 2022; Mohammad Fazil, a resident of Katipalla killed on January 28, 2022; Addul Jaleel killed on December 24, 2022; Deepak Rao on January 3, 2018.

For years, the Muslim and progressive thinkers have been demanding compensation to the victims’ families.

The families of the victims would collect the compensation amount at the Chief Minister’s office at Krishna in Bengaluru on June 19. The DG and IGP had written to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka to grant the compensation.

The BJP government had not just deprived the minorities of the compensation, no representative from the party or the system met the family members and comforted them.

Top BJP leaders of state as well as national queued up before the houses of victims of revenge killings belonging to Hindu religion.

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was killed at the height of hijab crisis and BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru was killed to avenge the death of Masood. Both families were well compensated by the government.

