K’taka govt to rehabilitate acid attack victim, police arrest accused’s parents

The Karnataka government announced on Saturday that it would take entire responsibility of rehabilitation of a victim of acid attack.

The shocking incident took place on Thursday when a 24-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after her stalker allegedly threw acid on her.

The police have arrested the parents and brother of the accused Nagesh, who is still absconding.

Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar paid a visit to the Siant John’s hospital on Saturady where the victim is being treated.

“The entire cost of treatment will be borne by the state government, including the expense of skin transplantation,” he said.

The minister also provided Rs 5 lakh compensation personally.

“The government will ensure that the accused gets maximum sentence after expeditious trial in a fast-track court. The message has to reach the anti-social elements. The victim has suffered 35 per cent burn injuries and she is being treated in the ICU,” he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had called up his brother Ramesh Babu after carrying out the acid attack. Later, they locked their house in Bengaluru and fled.

