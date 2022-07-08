The Karnataka government’s initiative to break the taboo around menstruation by introducing ‘Maitri Menstrual Cup’ scheme for hygienic management of menstrual cycle among adolescents has received appreciation.

People have appreciated the project which aims at ensuring hygiene among women especially adolescents. The netizens have asked the government to carry the awareness programme more aggressively and ensure proper supply of menstrual cups.

Initially, the scheme, dubbed as the first in the country, was launched in Chamarajanagara and Dakshina Kannada districts of the state. The government intends to provide menstrual cups to all adolescent girls free of cost under the scheme.

Chamarajanagar district has a major tribal population and Dakshina Kannada district is known as one of the most educated and progressive districts of the state.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar has announced that once the pilot intervention is complete, the scheme will be extended across the state.

The sanitary pads that are generally used now contain plastic which takes 600-800 years to decompose.

The menstrual cups that are being launched through ‘Maitri’ Scheme are environment friendly. Each cup can be used for about 8-10 years. This will also save costs, according to the Health and Family Welfare department.

The ruling BJP government wants to provide menstrual cups to all women free of cost after the implementation in two districts.

Earlier clothes were used during menstruation which were not safe and used to cause many diseases. Now sanitary pads are being used widely. However, this has led to garbage-related problems, and it is also harmful for the environment as it contains plastic. The Health and Family Welfare Department maintains that the menstrual cups that are being distributed now will address these problems.

20220708-225802