Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday visited the family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, the student of Medicine who lost his life in Kharkiv city of war-torn Ukraine during Russian shelling.

Governor Gehlot paid floral tributes to the portrait and condoled the death of Naveen at his residence in Chalageri village near Ranibennur in Haveri district. He also consoled his family members.

Shekarappa, father of Naveen said that the Governor had given gold medal to his elder son Harsha. Now, he has remembered it and expressed his sadness over the death of Naveen, a talented student, he said.

He further stated that the Governor told him that he was supposed to visit Naveen’s home on March 21 when his body arrived from Ukraine. But, due to pre-arranged event in Madhya Pradesh he couldn’t make it.

“The governor has assured us not to worry and the government is with the family,” he said.

Naveen had died on March 1 when he came out of bunker to get food for himself and friends.

The Karnataka government has given Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family of Naveen who has donated his body for medical research.

