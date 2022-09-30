Karnataka High Court on Friday allowed the rape-accused Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, currently under judicial custody, to sign cheques.

A bench headed by Justice Nagaprasanna passed the order as thousands of mutt employees are facing difficulties in getting salaries ever since the accused seer is arrested.

It had earlier rejected the request to allow the accused seer to give his signatures to cheques. The petition was filed before the bench to plead permission to sign cheques.

The bench has allowed the accused seer to sign his cheques on October 3, 6 and 10. The individual who takes signatures must obtain permission from the district commissioner.

During the process of giving signatures, the investigating officer and jail superintendent must be present and submit the photo copies of the cheques to the investigating court, it said.

Underlining that the court order is applicable only for October, the bench directed the counsel to make arrangements for transfer of the power of attorney of signing to another person and submit a petition to the local court in this regard.

The court can consider the petition and order as per the provisions of law, the bench said.

As per the petition, Sharanaru is the only trustee of the mutt. He has to sign 200 cheques to release the salary of employees.

