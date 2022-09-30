INDIA

K’taka HC allows rape accused Lingayat seer to sign cheques

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka High Court on Friday allowed the rape-accused Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, currently under judicial custody, to sign cheques.

A bench headed by Justice Nagaprasanna passed the order as thousands of mutt employees are facing difficulties in getting salaries ever since the accused seer is arrested.

It had earlier rejected the request to allow the accused seer to give his signatures to cheques. The petition was filed before the bench to plead permission to sign cheques.

The bench has allowed the accused seer to sign his cheques on October 3, 6 and 10. The individual who takes signatures must obtain permission from the district commissioner.

During the process of giving signatures, the investigating officer and jail superintendent must be present and submit the photo copies of the cheques to the investigating court, it said.

Underlining that the court order is applicable only for October, the bench directed the counsel to make arrangements for transfer of the power of attorney of signing to another person and submit a petition to the local court in this regard.

The court can consider the petition and order as per the provisions of law, the bench said.

As per the petition, Sharanaru is the only trustee of the mutt. He has to sign 200 cheques to release the salary of employees.

20220930-154204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What’s the delay in probe in new allegation against Dileep, asks...

    Death row convict Shabnam meets son, urges him to study

    India logs 7,946 new Covid cases, 37 deaths

    After 17 yrs, FIR registered against two chemists in Bihar